Moonhaven - Dominic Monaghan To Star

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLord of The Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan will star in Peter Ocko’s AMC series Moonhaven. He is the first actor to be cast in the upcoming utopia drama. Monaghan will take on Paul Serno, a detective on the Moon in a utopian community tasked with solving the problems of Earth.

