Sleek Magnetized Smartphone Chargers

The 'MessageCar' in-car smartphone audio device is an aftermarket accessory for drivers that will enable them to minimize distractions and keep their eyes on the road when driving. The device works by being plugged into the vehicle's USB port and will go to work announcing notifications as they come in to eliminate the need to look at the smartphone when the car is in motion. The device can also be set to only allow specific contacts, groups or apps to notify the user for enhanced distraction prevention.