Sleek Magnetized Smartphone Chargers
The Native Union MagSafe Booster Duo is a charging solution for users of the Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones that will provide them with a way to keep their device perfectly in view when working and more. The product duo includes the Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger along with the Rise Dock weighted stand that will work together to keep the smartphone positioned in either portrait or landscape mode. The charger connects to the smartphone via MagSafe magnetic technology to deliver power in an optimized manner to the smartphone.www.trendhunter.com
