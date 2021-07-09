Cancel
Saudi-UAE clash prevents agreement on oil output at OPEC meeting

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates: After two days of failed discussions, the OPEC+ ministers abandoned talks about an increase in oil output starting next month, after the UAE rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs. OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in a statement on Monday that the meeting had...

