Hand-Forged Grilling Tool Kits

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Filson Grilling Tool Set is a hand-forged range of utensils for avid backyard barbecuers that will offer chefs with a style-conscious way to prepare their favorite fare. The tools are each crafted using high-carbon steel, and come in three styles including the 16-inch tuner, an 18-inch skewer and an 18-inch spatula. The products are all made in the USA in Dripping Springs, Texas and, due to their handmade construction, are completely unique to have no two look quite alike.

Comments / 0

