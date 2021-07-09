Hand-Forged Grilling Tool Kits
The Filson Grilling Tool Set is a hand-forged range of utensils for avid backyard barbecuers that will offer chefs with a style-conscious way to prepare their favorite fare. The tools are each crafted using high-carbon steel, and come in three styles including the 16-inch tuner, an 18-inch skewer and an 18-inch spatula. The products are all made in the USA in Dripping Springs, Texas and, due to their handmade construction, are completely unique to have no two look quite alike.www.trendhunter.com
