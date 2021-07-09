Jefferson County Department of Health prepared for potential increase in COVID testing and vaccination efforts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, health officials are preparing to ramp up testing and vaccination efforts, if needed. Officials with the Jefferson County Department of Health said the COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on how underfunded many health departments across the country have been. They say now, federal programs are offering more dollars to public health.www.wbrc.com
