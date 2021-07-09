Tire Rubber-Accented Timepieces

Wear a British legend on your wrist when you have the REC Watches RNR ARKONIK limited-edition car watch. This timepiece uses material directly from the 1984 Arkonik Land Rover 110 or the UJO. What’s more, each detail reflects the UJO’s functionality, history, and style. Specifically, the crown protector mimics the vehicle’s front grill while the case back features the tires’ alloy rims. Meanwhile, engravings on the case back replicate the UJO’s chassis decor. Additionally, the 316L stainless steel and top glass sapphire crystal keep this luxury accessory stylish as well as durable. And the automatic Sellita SW290-1 movement makes the watch convenient to own and wear. Finally, with a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM, you can even shower or swim while wearing the RNR ARKONIK.