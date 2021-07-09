Tire Rubber-Accented Timepieces
The Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli watch is a collaboration accessory created to offer discerning consumers with a timepiece that doesn't skimp when it comes to automotive inspiration. The watch features straps that can be easily swapped out to suit the preferences of the wearer and make use of the Quick Release System for quick changes. This is also extended to the crown of the watch to further switch up the style of the timepiece.
