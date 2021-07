Starz released a trailer for its new wrestling drama “Heels,” which will premiere on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. Set in a close-knit community in Georgia, “Heels” follows the people of a small town who chase their dreams in the world of independent professional wrestling. It centers on a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, one must play the good guy and the other their nemesis, otherwise known as “the heel.” In the real world, these characters prove difficult to live up to — or hard to leave behind.