Severe Weather Statement issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Karlsruhe, or 30 miles southwest of Rugby, moving south at 10 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Drake, Anamoose, Karlsruhe, Balfour, Kief, Bergen and George Lake. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH