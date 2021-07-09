Cancel
Haakon County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haakon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HAAKON AND SOUTHEASTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for west central South Dakota.

