The Buzz 07.08.21

It’s an easy dis to throw around, and now it’s also the title of an academic paper published June 28 in the journal New Media & Society: “Only ‘sheep’ trust journalists? How citizens’ self-perceptions shape their approach to news.” Co-authors Jacob L. Nelson and Seth C. Lewis (an assistant professor at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, and chair of the School of Journalism at University of Oregon, respectively) interviewed 60 adults via Zoom to learn about their approach to news consumption. What they found was a general skepticism of the news that cut across differences like political affiliation, age and education level. “For many of the people we spoke with, the news serves as an intellectual foil – something they can push against and knock over. Our findings offer a counter-narrative to the conventional wisdom surrounding the mechanisms by which news consumption unfolds,” the authors write. “Many tend to assume that people seek out news that will confirm their political viewpoints. In reality, people see the news as inherently untrustworthy and feel obligated to do journalists’ work for them.”