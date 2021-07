DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dogs in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter. River, a 2-year-old female American Staffordshire Terrier mix, came to the shelter because her owners could no longer afford to keep her. River is a very sweet girl who is housebroken and crate-trained. She knows how to sit, and is very motivated to do anything with a treat! River is good with other dogs, inside cats, and kids of all ages. She loves going for car rides and has never met a stranger. This super-sweet girl is looking for her next forever home where she can cuddle and go for walks. River walks great with (and without) a leash. She has been given her Bortella, parvo/distemper vaccine, dewormed, microchipped, and is heartworm negative. River’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.