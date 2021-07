Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai's manga is finally getting an official English language release! Riku Sanjo and Koji Inada's original manga series based on Square Enix's classic video game franchise ran in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the late 1980s and early '90s, and fans have been wanting to check it out in an official capacity for quite some time. The series has been popular in Japan and international territories, enough to even get an official anime adaptation, but the series has found a whole new worldwide audience thanks to its recent anime reboot.