Argyle Lake: Babylon Village

Schools of alewives travel into Fire Island Inlet, then across the bay, and finally enter Carlls River, of which Argyle Lake is a part. This migration is happening in many creeks along the shores of Long Island. The fish cannot jump over the dams, created to make the attractive waterfalls we villagers love so much. The fish ladder allows the fish to bypass these dams. They lay eggs as far upstream as possible. The Southards Pond dam ultimately stops them. If the eggs hatch, the young minnows are instantly imbued with the characteristics of the creek. The fingerlings take it from there, swimming out to the ocean, having been imprinted by the smell of their birthplace. Every alewife knows where to go. Dead alewives are a feast for ospreys and raccoons that scout from the banks. The Seatuck Nature Center has installed an informative plaque near our fish ladder.