A sign that says "Highmark Stadium" (the home of the Buffalo Bills) is finally at the front of the stadium. But today, there are even more changes happening. Over the last couple of years, we've seen a bunch of changes at the stadium where the Bills play. We've seen the name change from Rich Stadium, to Ralph Wilson Stadium, then New Era Field and Bills Stadium. We've seen the upgrades from new turf to more expanded concourse areas. The color scheme even changed a bit a few years back where much of the stadium was painted black (right down to the logos over the gates).