Eterneva Provides Comfort After Loss: Queen Sadie’s Story

By Patrick Jones
natureworldnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEterneva is an Austin, TX based startup specializing in the creation of memorial diamonds from cremation ashes or hair. Co-Founder Adelle Archer was inspired to create the company after the loss of a close friend. Archer discovered lab grown diamonds as a more meaningful way to honor her friend's memory. Utilizing the latest technology, Eterneva is able to create authentic lab grown diamonds from the carbon present in cremated remains or hair.

