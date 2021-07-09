Eterneva Provides Comfort After Loss: Queen Sadie’s Story
Eterneva is an Austin, TX based startup specializing in the creation of memorial diamonds from cremation ashes or hair. Co-Founder Adelle Archer was inspired to create the company after the loss of a close friend. Archer discovered lab grown diamonds as a more meaningful way to honor her friend's memory. Utilizing the latest technology, Eterneva is able to create authentic lab grown diamonds from the carbon present in cremated remains or hair.www.natureworldnews.com
