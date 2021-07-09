Schmitt warns KCPD budget reallocation violates law, will have ‘destructive, deadly consequences’
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Kansas City’s police budget reallocation is an illegal attempt to “defund the police.”. Schmitt filed an amicus brief in the lawsuit against the city and Mayor Quinton Lucas Thursday, arguing the move to reduce the police department budget to the minimum 20 percent of general revenue endangered the city, deprived at-risk communities of policing, and violated state law.themissouritimes.com
Comments / 2