MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and two others are recovering after separate shootings on Independence Day in Montgomery. According to Cpl. T. James, officers and medics were called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn Road after a report that a person was shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.