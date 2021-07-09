Charles City Council votes 3-2 to deny mules within city limits
The Charles City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to deny permission to allow mules within the city limits. Mike and Jamie Reicherts had requested permission from the council to keep four mules on property they want to buy within the city limits on the far north side of the city, north of L&J Industries and northeast of Washington Elementary School, in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. The location is generally removed from other properties or many adjacent neighbors.charlescitypress.com
