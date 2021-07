After being slammed by an uptick of underage drinkers one Massachusetts bar is raising it’s minimum drinking age to 25. The bar is The Gazebo on Nantucket. Owner Luke Tedeschi says he was turning over many fake IDs to police – as many as 25 a day! So he’s combating the high number of underage drinkers trying to fake their way in by raising the minimum serving age of alcohol. He says he’d rather lose business than jeopardize everything he has.