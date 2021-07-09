Cancel
No Bats and Bullpen Woes Doom Reds as They Lose 5-3

By Richard Fitch
redlegnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers (53-36) W: D. Williams (6-1) L: B. Brach (0-1) S: J. Hader (21) These upcoming seven games with the Brewers bookending the All Star break are sure to engender angst amongst those who live and die with each series. Short of losing all seven, it’s hard to see this series determining much. The fact is, this team is over .500 with a terrible bullpen and little contribution from Suárez, Senzel, Moustakas, a poor start of the season from Luis Castillo and repeated missed starts due to injuries to Sonny Gray. The Reds have kept their heads above water anyway. That tells me this next 7 games won’t seal the Reds’ fate. It’s what the Reds’ owner does or does not do that will.

