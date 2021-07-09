Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Delta Variant

fox8tv.com
 11 days ago

Locally, a pharmacist from Mainline Pharmacy who said he has seen the Delta Variant is now pushing more people to get the shot especially for people who had already made up their minds about not getting it. Mainline Pharmacy says the demand has slowed since everybody that wanted a vaccine...

www.fox8tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Mainline Pharmacy#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo receives notification of delta variant on local patient

On Monday, July 19, 2021, the City of Laredo Health Department received a delta variant notification (B.1.617.2) for a Webb County patient that was sequenced at Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday afternoon. This specimen was collected early this month; more than 14 days have passed since the date of collection,...
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Sangamon County, ILwmay.com

Now At Least Eight Delta Variant Cases Locally; Both Recent Local COVID Deaths Were In Unvaccinated People

The delta variant has now been confirmed in two cases connected to a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Springfield long-term care facility. Those two cases at Springfield Supportive Living are among a total of eight confirmed delta variant cases locally, according to Sangamon County public health director Gail O’Neill. She says not every COVID case is checked for the highly-contagious variant, and it can take two to three weeks to get results back on those that are. Meanwhile, O’Neill says that two people who recently died of COVID-19… the first fatalities connected to the virus in Sangamon County in two months… were not vaccinated.
Geary County, KSJunction City Daily Union

As delta variant spreads, Konza doctor recommends vaccination

Though people have shucked their masks and begun holding large gatherings once again in the Junction City area, all is not necessarily well according to Dr. Megan Seidl of Konza Prairie Community Health Center. The COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout Geary County. According to the Kansas Department of...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Here's what vaccinated people need to know as Covid case counts rise

A version of this story appeared in CNN's What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Washington (CNN) — Biden takes aim at Facebook. President Joe Biden said Friday that social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.
Healththehealthyhomeeconomist.com

Safe Alternatives to OTC Painkillers (Ibuprofen, Aleve, and Tylenol) THAT WORK FAST

Safe and effective alternatives to over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen, naproxen, and acetaminophen that work fast for headaches, sinus pain, joint or general body discomfort, and fevers. When most people think about abuse of painkillers, the opioid epidemic is likely the first thing that comes to mind. However, over-the-counter painkiller...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy