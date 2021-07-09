CalmWear: Aiding in Sensory Processing Disorder and Hypersensitivity
The brand’s founder Michelle Ebbin was inspired to create CalmWear when her autistic son, Jett, couldn’t make it through the day without having dozens of meltdowns due to sensory overload. She wanted to create a realistic and effective solution to help lessen his meltdowns. His first night in a compression singlet, Jett was having less, and milder meltdowns. The creation of CalmWear is part of her efforts to share her success with compression clothing.hackernoon.com
