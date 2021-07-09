Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Mini rough stock rodeos, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, Iron Man/Woman broncs

Well, we all survived another 4th of July. Lots of fun was had by most, but there were some very scary fires as well, from natural causes like lightning and from human with fireworks. Hopefully the ninnies with the fireworks will run out soon and we can at least stop sweating about them. The local firefighters got one put out in short order about a mile north of where I live. Not much wind and a nice shower sure helped them, but I’m so grateful for the volunteers everywhere, who drop what they are doing and charge after the fires. God bless them all.