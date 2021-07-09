Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Mini rough stock rodeos, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, Iron Man/Woman broncs

tsln.com
 11 days ago

Well, we all survived another 4th of July. Lots of fun was had by most, but there were some very scary fires as well, from natural causes like lightning and from human with fireworks. Hopefully the ninnies with the fireworks will run out soon and we can at least stop sweating about them. The local firefighters got one put out in short order about a mile north of where I live. Not much wind and a nice shower sure helped them, but I’m so grateful for the volunteers everywhere, who drop what they are doing and charge after the fires. God bless them all.

www.tsln.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#Volunteers#Cadillac Ranch#Jan Swan Wood#Bull College#The Youth Rodeo#The Ranch Rodeo#Facebook#Arena Inc#Sr#S D Preview#Bryan Neubert Clinic#Colt Starting#Cow Working#The Iron Woman#The Laramie Co#The Weston Co#Mini Rough Stock Rodeo#Camplex#Belle Fourche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
York, NEYork News-Times

Celebrating in York on the way to the rodeo

YORK -- Every year, the week-long national competition for the Little Britches Rodeo Association is held in Guthrie, Okla. Families like the Ramseys and the Lurzs have travelled from South Dakota for the past two years to stay in York. “We’ve stayed here each year on our way to Guthrie...
Minneapolis, MNhometownsource.com

The rodeo city girl

There’s a cowgirl living in downtown Minneapolis. Jillian Zaun, a barrel racer and horse lover, splits her time between her mother’s place in Minneapolis with her horses in Somerset, Wisconsin. She grew up doing the jumper/hunter disciplines on a Welsh/Quarter Horse pony mix, boarding the horse at a local barn....
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Kids enjoy rodeo events

Parents searching for ways to get the kids out of the house in the long, hot days of summer have one option this week in the rodeo. These traditional sporting events have a long history in the western U.S., Alberta, and northern Mexico. Not only are they a place where kids can have some funnel cake and a burger, but, can learn about the skills that cowboys and vaqueroes have historically used in their day-to-day work.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Denton man creates ride up hydration station for rodeo finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s called the ‘Watering Hole’, a hydration station made for you while on your horse. “The biggest problem at these events are there is no place to get anything with your horse,” AJ Maas, who created the Watering Hole said. “You have to have someone hold your horse while you wait in line so we built the ride up bar.”
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hart Ranch is once again hosting the Wild West Wednesdays rodeo series this summer. Top cowboys and cowgirls turned in some strong performances Wednesday night.
Goldendale Sentinel

Rodeo still a big deal

Rodeo is still a big deal here in Glenwood. Emma Patterson, daughter of Shane and Billie, just returned from competing in the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada. While she didn’t place in her events, the experience was priceless, and she is looking forward to the start of the 2021-2022 Junior High School Rodeo season this fall. Emma, we are all very proud of you for qualifying for that rodeo and representing your rodeo team, family, and Glenwood community down there.
Sportstsln.com

114th Annual Wall Celebration finishes on a high note

WALL, S.D., July 10, 2021 – The 114th Wall Celebration wrapped up on Saturday night, crowning champions and helping cowboys advance in the standings. The weekend was filled with fun for the whole family kicking off with steer tripping on Thursday (July 8) morning followed by breakaway and barrel racing slack that evening. The fun continued into Friday (July 9) with the first performance of the Wall Celebration Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo with live music performed by the 90’s band, Flannel, under the tent downtown. Celebration finished up on Saturday (July 10) starting with a parade and festivities held downtown under the tent followed by the final rodeo performance with more live music performed by the 80’s and 90’s band, Time Machine.
Drummond, MTMontana Standard

Reality, make believe ride side-by-side in Drummond rodeo Sunday; Billings cowboy wins share of saddle bronc title

DRUMMOND — Yards away from the dusty spot where Polson cowboy Payton Fitzpatrick was tending to his dislocated shoulder, a film crew shot footage of Brandley Peabody. The setting was surreal Sunday at the Drummond Kiwanis PRCA Rodeo. While a jam-packed crowd reveled in the action and cheered the cowboys and cowgirls as they braved 90-degree heat, a crew of cameramen and sound technicians seized the moment, filming a rodeo scene for a movie with a working title of "Broke."
Sportsritzvillejournal.com

Cheney Rodeo underway

CHENEY - Rodeo action got underway this afternoon, Friday, July 9, with matinee slack competitions in Tie-Down Roping and Barrel Racing. Slack is offered when too many competitors enter into an event for the main rodeo performances. Tie-Down competitors in slack included:. • Travis James of Colville. • Brett Hale...
Abilene, KSksal.com

Funnyman Coming to Abilene Rodeo

Get ready for the funny, Abilene, because it’s headed your way. Rodeo clown Dusty Myers will be on hand during the 75th annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, to entertain fans with his crazy antics. According to rodeo officials, Dusty is the second generation in his family to be rodeo clowns....
Iron River, MIWLUC

Market Days and U.P. Championship Rodeo return to Iron River

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Mary Butterfield has been making hot pads and selling them at Iron River’s Market Days for at least the last four years. “There’s one for the bowls that you can put in the microwave,” said Butterfield. “Then, there’s a flat one, which you can use as a placemat. And, there’s a big one that you can put on the table for your hot pan from the oven.”
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Sheridan WYO Rodeo: Saturday

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Rodeo observations

The Lancaster Event Center grand stands were filled to almost capacity Sunday to kick off the National High School Finals Rodeo, hosting nearly 1,600 riders across Mexico, Canada and the United States. Both New Zealand and Australia were set to compete, but were unable to make it due to covid-19 travel restrictions.
Idaho Statekmvt

Mini-Cassia to be represented in upcoming Miss Rodeo Idaho competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Miss Rodeo Idaho competition begins on Saturday in Nampa, and one local participant has been preparing for years in anticipation of this event. 22-year-old Samantha Beck from Burley will represent the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo. She has been competing for rodeo queen titles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy