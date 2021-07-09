Cancel
Broad-Based Growth Drives U.S. Beef and Pork Exports to New Heights

By Carrie Stadheim
tsln.com
 11 days ago

Fueled by impressive growth in a wide range of destinations, U.S. beef and pork export value shattered previous records in May, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Beef exports also reached a new volume high in May, while pork export volume was the third largest on record.

www.tsln.com

