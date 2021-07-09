Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to celebrate the Class of 2020 Inductees in Great Falls

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame’s (MCHF) celebratory brunch, cowboy ball and benefit auction are slated for Saturday, August 14 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls. The festive event will honor 24 Class of 2020 inductees into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, raise funds for the non-profit MCHF and celebrate Montana’s collective western heritage. Everyone who enjoys the western lifestyle, both past and present, is encouraged to join in the fun and celebration.