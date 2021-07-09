NCBA: Raising the Next Generation of Beef Advocates
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (July 6, 2021) – As the Beef Checkoff celebrates its 35th anniversary, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is shining a light on the successful promotion and research programs that drive the demand for beef. In this first installment, we look forward to the future by developing the next generation of beef advocates through the Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program.www.tsln.com
