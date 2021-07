Anti-racism is not a liberal or conservative value, but it should be an American value. Over the last few years misinformation has consumed social and mainstream media. Discerning fact from fiction and legitimate and illegitimate news sources has become an everyday challenge. Information is a commodity that is bought and sold, and small newspapers have struggled to compete with free online sources. Local journalists care about the community because they are a part of it and as such we hope they’d be more trustworthy. We hope they’d try to provide balanced reporting, unlike our devices and apps that feed us stories based on algorithms. So while we might not always like what we see printed in the newspaper, it is where we go for local news and information.