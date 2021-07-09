Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Gibson, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 22:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Gibson; Weakley A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR Carroll County in western Tennessee Southeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee East central Gibson County in western Tennessee At 1053 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was located over Atwood, or 7 miles northeast of Milan, moving east at 25 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in Carroll...southeastern Weakley and east central Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0