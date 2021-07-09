Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bon Homme; Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Bon Homme County in southeastern South Dakota Northwestern Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota West central Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1052 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parkston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kaylor around 1110 PM CDT. Scotland around 1120 PM CDT. Menno around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lesterville and Olivet. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH