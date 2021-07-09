Prep report: Sabers upset No. 14 Saints

The Highland Huskie baseball team saw their playoff run come to an ubrupt end as they were upset in the opening round of the 1A district tournament by North Cedar 4-1. The Huskies entered play with a 16-8 overall record, 13-3 runners up in the Southeast Iowa Superconference while the Knights had just one win in 20 tries on the season but it was North Cedar that controlled things most of the night. North Cedar pushed across a pair of runs in the first to take an early lead as Highland starter Connor Grinstead loaded the bases allowing a walk, single and a hit batter. Joe Condon drew a bases loaded walk to get the Knights on the board and Gage Walshire came home on a passed ball. Things continued at 2-0 until the fourth when the Knights doubled their lead as the first two of the frame reached on a single and a Highland error. Tyler Jackson delivered a two RBI single for North Cedar through a drawn in infield to make it 4-0. The Huskies put together a rally in the seventh, seeing the first three in the inning reach to bring the tying run to the plate and chase North Cedar starter Taden Lange from the game. Reliever Bill Condon came in and retired the next three on a punch out and two ground balls to secure the save and the win.