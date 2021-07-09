Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Prep report: Sabers upset No. 14 Saints

Quad Cities Onlines
 11 days ago

Central DeWitt 5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 4: Central DeWitt is surging at just the right time. The Sabers won their fourth consecutive game Thursday night with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge 14th-ranked Xavier in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal. Central DeWitt (12-25) advances to...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Baseball#Softball Central Dewitt 5#Sabers#Clear Creek Amana#Muscatine 4 0#Mac#Central Dewitt 1 2#The Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Sports
Related
Muscatine, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Bulldogs oust top-ranked Muskies

MUSCATINE — Bettendorf entered Tuesday’s Class 5A Region 8 final as one of the top power-hitting softball teams in Iowa’s largest class. The Bulldogs’ 29 home runs ranked them sixth in 5A. That power was on display on Tuesday night, as No. 13 Bettendorf swatted three home runs to shock...
Harlan, IAnonpareilonline.com

Saintes upset Harlan in regular-season finale

St. Albert softball didn’t have an easy outing last time it played Harlan on June 10. The Cyclones threw a perfect game and won 10-0 in just five innings. The Saintes didn’t let that encounter scare them headed into Monday’s rematch and turned the tables, winning 7-4 at Harlan in the regular-season finale.
Camanche, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Prep report: Camanche baseball sweeps Bellevue

The Camanche baseball team (19-6) defeated Bellevue (2-19) 18-0 and 8-2 in a doubleheader Monday at Bellevue. In game one, Mike Delzell led the Indians with three RBIs while Tucker Dickherber, Morgan Butt and Mason Duritza each had two RBIs. Jaxon Bussa, Brayden Lodge, Zach Erwin and Ethan Schultz all had one RBI. Delzell and Erwin both had three hits. Delzell had a home run. Erwin and Schultz both had triples. Garrett Schultz pitched four innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.
Muscatine, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Prep report: Muscatine softball rolls into regional final

Muscatine 10, Ottumwa 0 (5 innings): After scoring nine runs through four innings of play, Muscatine used an Olivia Harmon RBI base hit to end Saturday’s Class 5A regional semifinal at Kent-Stein Park early as the Muskies beat Ottumwa in five innings. Muscatine (35-3) will be at home on Tuesday...
Wilton, IAQuad Cities Onlines

Top-ranked Wilton cruises into state, has eyes on top prize

WILTON, Iowa — When Wilton High School’s softball team made the state tournament in 2018, the Beavers were just tickled to get there. When the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 2A returns to the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge next week, it will be focused on one mission. “I...
Bettendorf, IAQuad-Cities Times

Prep report: Spartans rally twice to sweep Bulldogs

Pleasant Valley 4-4, Bettendorf 3-3: Class 5A fifth-ranked PV rallied from a deficit twice to sweep rival and 13th-ranked Bettendorf in the Mississippi Athletic Conference finale Tuesday at the Spartan Complex. The Spartans rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the opener with two runs in the sixth inning and another...
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Prep report: Assumption finishes off MAC softball title

Assumption 12-12, Clinton 2-0: Assumption put the finishing touches on the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship with a pair of lopsided wins over Clinton on Monday at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex. The Class 3A top-ranked Knights finished the conference season 17-1 and are 34-3 overall heading into postseason play Tuesday...
Iowa City, IAQuad-Cities Times

Prep report: Falcons fall short against Regals

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team had Iowa City Regina on the ropes twice, but Annie Gahan and Courtney Kessler wouldn’t let the Regals be denied. Play was picked up from where it left off last Friday, with two outs and a 2-2 count facing Baylee O’Connor with Gahan on third after her two-run double tied the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal at five apiece before rain delayed the contest until Monday.
Durant, IAnorthscottpress.com

Cats prepping for tournament run

The Durant softball team began last week with a road River Valley Conference split at West Branch (15-13), losing game one 3-2 before cruising to a 15-0 win in game two. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Collins, IAAmes Tribune

Spartans get past Sabers, dominate Dons: Collins-Maxwell ends regular season with loss to R-S

Collins-Maxwell concluded the regular season with a 6-4 loss to a Roland-Story team ranked 13th in Class 3A July 1 at the Hennessy Diamonds in Roland. The Spartans, ranked third in 1A, fell behind 6-1 after three innings. They pulled within two runs with a run in the fourth and two in the sixth and had the bases loaded in the seventh when Alynn Solberg caught a fly ball in left field to seal the win for Roland-Story.
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Clippers end Sabers’ run of walk-off wins

OXFORD — In their first meeting, the Central DeWitt softball team ran out of time in its efforts to reel in Clear Creek-Amana during the Maquoketa Invitational. In Monday’s rematch, the Clippers did not give the Sabers any time for a potential rally. The hosts — ranked eighth in Class...
SportsQuad Cities Onlines

Prep report: Top-ranked PV edges No. 3 Johnston

Pleasant Valley 2, Johnston 1: In a battle of the state's top-three ranked teams, Pleasant Valley got the final say Friday night in Johnston. PV's Matthew Meyer homered to tie the game in the top half of the seventh and Ike Swanson scored on a wild pitch later in the inning as top-ranked PV moved to 29-2 with a win over third-ranked Johnston.
Sportsnonpareilonline.com

Trojans upset Lady Vikes

Tri-Center softball used a key seventh inning to upset a fellow Western Iowa Conference member AHSTW in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal 3-1. The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to steal the game in Avoca on Wednesday evening. The game started slowly in terms...
Sportskilj.com

Prep Softball: Madie Anderson Leads Winfield to Victory, Wapello Upset

Madie Anderson allowed just one hit and struck out 15 hitters as the Winfield-Mount Union softball team, Class 1A’s 15th ranked program, ousted New London yesterday in a Class 1A, Region 8 second round matchup. The Lady Wolves scored in every inning but one, using a four run 4th inning...
West Liberty, IAMuscatine Journal

PREP REPORT: All-RVC baseball, softball announced

Beavers, Comets dominate RVC squads: With a record of 28-3 heading into its appearance at the Class 2A state tournament next week, Wilton had five players selected to the conference's Elite Team and four to the South Team. West Liberty (23-7), is also headed to state to compete in the...
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

PREP REPORT: L-M's Sanders named SEISC North player of the year

For the second time in three years, Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders has been named Southeast Iowa Super Conference player of the year for softball. Sanders previously won the award 2019. In 2020, her sister Hailey won the honor. The senior put up hitting stats that were among the best in the...
Baseballkniakrls.com

Sabers Baseball Freshman finishes in Top 5 for ERA among pitchers

Going into this season Twin Cedars baseball knew that they had three to four solid pitchers, but two of those arms have now graduated. While two arms remain, the Sabers may have found themselves another option in Freshman Blake Micetich. Micetich not only collected his first career varsity win, but posted a .48 ERA which remains the 5th best mark in Class 1A. The freshman also had the 10th best WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) with a .82 mark. Micetich will likely get more time on the mound in 2022 with the two openings on the pitching staff, and should be a big contributor for the Sabers in the coming years.
Baseballkciiradio.com

Huskies Upset in Postseason Opener

The Highland Huskie baseball team saw their playoff run come to an ubrupt end as they were upset in the opening round of the 1A district tournament by North Cedar 4-1. The Huskies entered play with a 16-8 overall record, 13-3 runners up in the Southeast Iowa Superconference while the Knights had just one win in 20 tries on the season but it was North Cedar that controlled things most of the night. North Cedar pushed across a pair of runs in the first to take an early lead as Highland starter Connor Grinstead loaded the bases allowing a walk, single and a hit batter. Joe Condon drew a bases loaded walk to get the Knights on the board and Gage Walshire came home on a passed ball. Things continued at 2-0 until the fourth when the Knights doubled their lead as the first two of the frame reached on a single and a Highland error. Tyler Jackson delivered a two RBI single for North Cedar through a drawn in infield to make it 4-0. The Huskies put together a rally in the seventh, seeing the first three in the inning reach to bring the tying run to the plate and chase North Cedar starter Taden Lange from the game. Reliever Bill Condon came in and retired the next three on a punch out and two ground balls to secure the save and the win.
Baseballkniakrls.com

Sabers baseball a leader in the state for Stolen Bases

Under Head Coach Mark Schroeder, Twin Cedars has adopted a new M.O. on the baseball diamond; the Sabers like to be aggressive on the base paths. This season Twin Cedars stole 167 bases in just 26 games. The number ranks third in Class 1A and seventh among all classes. That mark is also the most for a Twin Cedars team since stats became public on the Varsity Bound website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy