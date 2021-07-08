Kandolin opens state match play in fifth place

Alex Kandolin of Rapid City finished in fifth place after the qualifying round of the SDGA Match Play Championships Thursday at the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. Kandolin finished with a 78, six strokes over par. Hallie Getz of Pierre finished with a 72, followed by Lauren Tims of Sioux Falls at 74, Shannon McDonald of Sioux Falls was third with a 77 with Tavia Rutherford of Sioux Falls in fourth place, also with a 77.