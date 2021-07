Shaving gels to *add to cart* if you prefer to go hair-less. Serial shopper (hence the job), mental health advocate, SUPER foodie and unashamed reality TV obsessive. Sure, deliberating over the best shaving cream for women is *not* something you'd historically spend a lot of time on when it comes to shopping for new beauty products. Certainly not as much time as you'd spend on finding a new moisturiser or facial serum, for example. But since investing in a top-rated shaving gel or women's shaving cream could be the difference between dry, irritated skin and silky-smooth limbs, perhaps you should. If you prefer to get rid of your body hair every now and then, of course.