CHICAGO – More than 50 people across Chicago have fallen victim to gun violence this weekend, including an 8-year-old boy and several teenage girls. According to police, at least 22 people have been shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday in what continues to be a violent weekend for the city. Just before midnight, Chicago police say a group of people was standing on the sidewalk outside a party in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side when one or more people inside a dark-colored SUV started shooting.