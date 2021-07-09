Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

WDIO-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title. Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead. The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAMyStateline.com

Bucks drop another game to the Suns, trail 2-0 in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn’t stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it. The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn’t dream of. “I think...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAspectrumnews1.com

Dennis Krause Blog: Bucks trail Suns 2-0 in NBA Finals

After Thursday night's 118-108 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, Giannis Antetokounmpo said simply, "we know what the deal is." The deal is that the Bucks now trail the Suns two games to none in the best-of-seven series. The next two games will be in Milwaukee Sunday night and Wednesday night.
NBACBS Sports

Devin Booker on Suns squandering 16-point lead, losing Game 5 of NBA Finals to Bucks: 'We let it go'

The Phoenix Suns appeared destined to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals after the first quarter of Game 5. They barely missed in the period and led the Milwaukee Bucks 37-21. With Giannis Antetokounmpo headed to the bench for a rest at the start of the second, Phoenix had a chance to blow the game wide open and head to Milwaukee with a chance to clinch the championship on Tuesday.
NBAMaui News

Balanced attack leads Suns to 2-0 advantage in NBA Finals

PHOENIX — The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn’t stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it. The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn’t dream of. “We actually talked...
NBACBS Sports

Suns-Bucks NBA Finals Game 2 picks, betting odds: Why Phoenix is primed to take a 2-0 lead

Fun fact: seven of the past 10 NBA Finals have featured at least one non-injury-induced starting lineup change. Some of them, like the Lakers inserting Alex Caruso into the starting five for last season's clincher, was relatively minor. Others, like Golden State swapping Andre Iguodala for Andrew Bogut in 2015, changed the the series and the league as a whole. Teams tend to get more creative with their seasons on the line. The Milwaukee Bucks aren't quite there yet, but after Game 1's beatdown, they aren't too far away from that, either. So let's try to figure out what their change could be, if they do indeed follow the path former finalists have laid out for them at some point in the series.
NBAWDIO-TV

Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Khris Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Middleton’s hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: LeBron James in attendance for Game 5 to show support for Suns star and close friend Chris Paul

LeBron James attends the NBA Finals almost every year. He just does it as a player. This is only the second Finals series since 2011 that James hasn't participated in on the court, but with his close friend Chris Paul playing for the Phoenix Suns, he decided to take in the action from courtside for Game 5. As he explained on camera, Paul attended his first trip to the Finals in 2007, so now he's returning the favor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy