Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Fun fact: seven of the past 10 NBA Finals have featured at least one non-injury-induced starting lineup change. Some of them, like the Lakers inserting Alex Caruso into the starting five for last season's clincher, was relatively minor. Others, like Golden State swapping Andre Iguodala for Andrew Bogut in 2015, changed the the series and the league as a whole. Teams tend to get more creative with their seasons on the line. The Milwaukee Bucks aren't quite there yet, but after Game 1's beatdown, they aren't too far away from that, either. So let's try to figure out what their change could be, if they do indeed follow the path former finalists have laid out for them at some point in the series.