The Red Sox find themselves in a bit of a team-wide slump right now, and at a most inopportune time with so many big divisional games on the docket. They already dropped two of three to the Yankees, now they start three tonight against the Jays. With Jarren Duran batting second, Boston will have Nick Pivetta on the mound to take on Ross Stripling and the Jays. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET in Buffalo.