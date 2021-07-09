Cancel
MLB

Indians Break 9 Game Losing Streak with a Walk Off Win

By Natalie Turk
neosportsinsiders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a slight 12 minute rain delay, Tuesday’s game against the Royals was underway. Zach Plesac made his return to the mound for the Indians since returning from the IL. Plesac last started for the Tribe on May 23 when he suffered a broken thumb after the game. Since then the Indians have lost Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale to injury leaving the starting rotation situation in shambles. Having Plesac back on the mound was a welcome sight.

