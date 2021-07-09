Fireflies explode for 20 runs against Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – Juan Carlos Negret was historic in multiple facets in the Fireflies 20-1 rout of the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park Thursday evening. The outfielder finished the night 3-5 at the dish with four runs scored and seven RBI. The seven RBI are the most in Columbia Fireflies (28-25) history, breaking his own mark of six, which both him and Scott Manea have accomplished in a Fireflies uniform.www.wltx.com
