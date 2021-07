Event marks the return of the largest event in Carlsbad in more than a year. Carlsbad, CA — The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold a special edition of the Carlsbad Village Street Faire on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the heart of Carlsbad Village (State St. and Grand Ave.) While this will be a smaller version of the Spring/Fall Carlsbad Village Street Faire, the event will feature unique vendors with a little of everything: arts and crafts, antiques, unique clothing, items from around the world, a food court, and more.