Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT... of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront along tidal rivers that connect to the Chesapeake Bay resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 2.5 0.0 0.6 4-6 NONE 09/08 PM 2.6 0.1 0.1 3 NONE 10/09 AM 2.1 -0.4 0.2 3 NONE 10/10 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 11/09 AM 2.2 -0.3 0.3 2 NONE