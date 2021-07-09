Cancel
Slam Diego: Daniel Camarena hits most improbable home run in MLB history

By David Salituro
Cover picture for the articleDaniel Camarena seemed like no match for Nationals ace Max Scherzer, but, on Thursday night at Petco Park, he had himself a moment off the future Hall of Famer. Max Scherzer and Daniel Camarena are polar opposites. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and future Hall of Famer....

MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBaudacy.com

Daniel Camarena "It took me a while to go to sleep."

San Diego Padres Daniel Camarena joined the John Kentera Show to talk about hitting a grand slam against Max Scherzer for his first career MLB hit. Camarena talks about how close his family is and how baseball was a way to bond with his brothers. He also goes on to talk about the sacrifices his parents made to make his dream a reality, and how tough it was when his father passed away in 2019.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Daniel Camarena’s brother goes wild after Padres grand slam

This is a hit one family will talk about for years to come. Padres rookie Daniel Camarena became the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985 when he launched Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s pitch into right field Thursday night. The 28-year-old was the first Padres player to have a grand slam for their first career hit, and he’s the second pitcher ever whose first hit was a grand slam.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Camarena: Rejoins Friars

Camarena was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. The left-hander will rejoin the Padres on Thursday after spending the past couple weeks in the minors. Camarena gave up three runs over 2.2 innings during his lone big-league appearance this season, and he should fill a low-leverage role during his time with the team.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Daniel Camarena’s grand moment keys Padres’ comeback

The white flag was seemingly all but hoisted as Daniel Camarena grabbed a bat with the bases loaded in a six-run game in the fourth inning Thursday night. Yu Darvish had already walked off the mound with a miserable three innings, Camarena had already given up a homer himself and the priorities were clear as the reliever stepped into the box to face three-time Cy Young-winner Max Scherzer.
MLBESPN

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Sunday. The Nationals are 24-23 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3. The Padres have...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Daniel Camarena: I Don’t Even Know How I Hit That

San Diego Padres P Daniel Camarena joins Dan Beyer & Mike Harmon on The Doug Gottlieb Show. He talks about hitting a grand slam HR off of Max Scherzer last night in his first Major League at bat, saying he wasn’t thinking about hitting at all. He just wants to help the Padres from the mound and any way he can but he’ll take that Big Fly anytime.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Camarena: Shines with bat in relief outing

Camarena pitched two innings against Washington on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. He also hit a grand slam in his lone plate appearance. Starter Yu Darvish uncharacteristically struggled and was pulled after three innings due to back/hip tightness, giving Camarena an opportunity to pitch with San Diego down by six runs. The deficit grew to eight after Camarena allowed a two-run homer to Trea Turner in the fourth inning, but the reliever made up for the mistake by clubbing a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the bottom of the frame. According to the Padres' official Twitter account, Camarena became the second pitcher in major-league history -- and the first since 1898 -- to smack a grand slam for his first big-league hit. The big moment probably won't impact Camarena's role in the bullpen or long-term place on the club, but it was the biggest hit in what turned into an epic Padres comeback.
MLBPosted by
12up

Daniel Camarena's grand slam was a thing of legends

This is the kind of thing that dreams are made of. Daniel Camarena was just called up by the Padres, a San Diego kid, and he wasted zero time becoming a fan favorite all over the city. Down 8-2 against the Washington Nationals and Max Scherzer, Camarena stepped up to...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Cycle The Wagons in Slam Diego

Night after night, hundreds of MLB players compete for the chance to be highlighted in the illustrious Batter’s Box column. Sometimes a player swats a home run, and sometimes a player will even steal a few bases. However, only one can make the cut and earn the spot. While I am relatively new at writing the Batter’s Box, someone significantly stood out yesterday.
MLBBradenton Herald

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 7/17/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals walk off on San Diego Padres on Alcides Escobar single in 9th, 8-7

Max Scherzer took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, having given up just three hits to that point, all three in back-to-back-to-back at-bats in the top of the fourth inning, where Manny Machado and Tommy Pham singled and scored on an Eric Hosmer home run. Scherzer held it there until the top of the seventh, when Jurickson Profar tied it up with one swing, and in the eighth, Machado hit a two-run shot off reliever Daniel Hudson to put the visiting Padres up, 6-4.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches from Sunday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBYardbarker

Daniel Camarena News

OH HELL YEAH! For his first major-league hit, reliever Daniel Camarena joined the ranks of the Slam Diego elite and Trent Grisham knocked a walk-off single into right field to complete San Diego’s wild comeback from eight runs down to top the Nationals 9-8 on Thursday night at Petco Park.

