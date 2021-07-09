Cancel
A Classic Will Ferrell Movie Is In The Netflix Top 10 Today

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week saw Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, a 2006 Will Ferrell movie about a witless NASCAR driver, rise into the top ten streamed movies on Netflix in the U.S. The movie, directed by Anchorman 2 and The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay, was a big hit when it was released, earning more than $150 million on a budget of about half of that. It remains one of the best-reviewed films of Ferrell's career. The movie topped out at third on Netflix's top ten movies today (and the eighth total, on a chart that would include both TV and movies), behind Mother's Day and Fear Street Part One: 1994.

