A Classic Will Ferrell Movie Is In The Netflix Top 10 Today
This week saw Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, a 2006 Will Ferrell movie about a witless NASCAR driver, rise into the top ten streamed movies on Netflix in the U.S. The movie, directed by Anchorman 2 and The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay, was a big hit when it was released, earning more than $150 million on a budget of about half of that. It remains one of the best-reviewed films of Ferrell's career. The movie topped out at third on Netflix's top ten movies today (and the eighth total, on a chart that would include both TV and movies), behind Mother's Day and Fear Street Part One: 1994.comicbook.com
Comments / 0