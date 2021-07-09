China now leading the quantum computing race

In the extremely simplified version of the realm of Quantum Computing, the ultimate goal is to be able to isolate and “read” Qubits, which are the Quantum equivalent of Bits in traditional data processing. Whereas standard data streams ultimately consist of bits that each have one of two values (either 1 or 0), a single Qubit has the tremendous advantage of representing up to FIVE values. Whereas a traditional bit is read as 1 or 0 by discerning between two voltages, with one voltage representing 1 and the other representing 0, the process of determining the value, or “state”, of a Qubit is infinitely more complex and is done by measuring the rate of spin on electrons that are isolated through electromagnetic means, thus introducing the need for RF amplifiers in the first place. As one might guess, such a delicate process would require the very best amplifiers in the industry with regard to performance and reliability, where AmpliTech has a clear advantage over competitors.