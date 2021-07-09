Cancel
Deal | Last year's top-of-the-line Aorus 15G YC on sale for $2069 USD with Advanced Optimus, 10th gen Core i7, GeForce RTX 3080, 32 GB RAM, and 240 Hz 1080p display

Cover picture for the articleNewegg is currently hosting a sale on the Gigabyte Aorus 15G YC gaming laptop for $230 USD off the original launch price. Users can take an additional $200 off with a direct-to-Gigabyte mail-in-rebate. This particular configuration launched about a year ago alongside the 10th gen Intel Comet Lake-H Core i7-10870H CPU, but it still comes with the latest GeForce RTX 3080 graphics to be one of the fastest gaming laptops in its ultrathin category. We suspect that the retailer is having the sale in order to get rid of stock and make room for the newer Aorus models equipped with even faster 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs.

Computerswccftech.com

ONDA Reveals GeForce RTX 3060 Aegis Graphics Card

Chinese manufacturer Onda Electronics recently launched an Ampere designed graphics card based on GA106 GPU named NVIDIA RTX 3060 Aegis. Onda Electronics has not released any graphics card or other computer components as far back as the latter part of last year. With the lack of any website and product updates, users were unsure if the company had halted manufacturing completely.
Computersbit-tech.net

2021 Aorus Gaming Box features water cooled RTX 3080 Ti

Gigabyte has quietly launched a 2021 update to its Aorus Gaming Box and one of the first examples listed comes packing a water cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The comparatively recently released RTX 3080 Ti is probably a good choice for such a product, as recent reports show this is a GPU with decent supply – albeit at unattractive prices for the value-minded.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

What is Nvidia Advanced Optimus?

If you’ve been looking to buy a Nvidia-powered gaming laptop, you may have heard of the term ‘Nvidia Advanced Optimus’. But what is it and how can it benefit you?. We’ve compiled this guide about Nvidia Advanced Optimus to break down the technology into layman’s terms and help you out with your purchasing decision. Here’s everything you need to know.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake parts get a SATA PCH compliance listing

Tipster @KOMACHI_ENSAKA spotted an Intel filing on the SATA-IO website highlighting PCH compliance for both Alder Lake and 13th-gen Raptor Lake parts. This is one of the earliest appearances of Intel’s post-Alder Lake platform, and likely the first alongside Alder Lake. Tipster @KOMACHI_ENSAKA recently spotted what appears to be PCH...
Computerswccftech.com

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Selling For 270 USD In Second Hand Markets In China Thanks To Crypto Crackdown

GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards can be bought on the Chinese Internet marketplace for the best prices in quite some time, but not for the greatest reasons. Chinese officials last week extensively shut down numerous cryptocurrency mining farms. Cryptocurrency farms are where several electronic rigs have several graphics processors connected to them for the sole purpose of processing code used in such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin or Etherium, just to name a few.
Video GamesHot Hardware

AORUS Gaming Box 2021 Debuts For Water-Cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti External Graphics Muscle

Water-cooled graphics cards aren't exactly new. For years, enthusiasts who build their own custom liquid cooling loops have incorporated blocks onto their GPUs to keep the heat at bay without producing a ton of noise. In recent years, some manufacturers have released cards with their own closed-loop AIO coolers. Gigabyte has gone a totally different route, though: its AORUS gaming brand has announced the RTX 3080 Ti GAMING BOX. This all-in-one Thunderbolt enclosure holds inside it a water-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Razer Blade 15 Base Model finally gets a Tiger Lake-H refresh

Razer has upgraded its Blade 15 Base Model with current-generation hardware alongside its sibling, the Razer Blade 17. As its name suggests, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model is a more cost-effective variant of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, which has already received the aforementioned hardware refresh. The Razer Blade 15 Base model price starts at US$1,799/€1,899. One can pre-order it from Razer's official website effective immediately.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New MacBook Pro rumors claim UHS-II SD card reader, RAM capped at 32 GB

New rumors from Apple-centric YouTuber Luke Miani claim that the upcoming MacBook Pro will sport a UHS-II SD card reader that offers read speeds up to three times faster than the UHS-I card readers used on previous MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. However, Miani also cites insider information stating that the newest MacBook Pros will be limited to 32 GB of RAM.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 HydroGen Clamps a Waterblock on Nvidia's Hottest Chip

MSI seems to be planning a resurrection of its HydroGen series, which was canned nearly a decade ago, with a waterblock for die-hard enthusiasts. The new spin will come as its new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of GDDR6X memory equipped with a water block for custom-built liquid cooling systems (LCSs). At this point, it is unclear whether the company plans to build its own water block or install an off-the-shelf one. The board will complement the company's SeaHawk-series products with closed-loop hybrid liquid coolers.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Intel Alder Lake i9-12900K qualification sample hitting 5.3 GHz rumored to be 800 points faster than the AMD Ryzen 5950X in Cinebench R20 multi-core tests

Initially rumored to hit 5.5 GHz on a single core, the i9-12900K might not be able to get turbo boosts higher than 5.3 GHz, at least according to the latest leaked qualification sample specs. Still, this does not appear to hinder the overall performance of the upcoming high-end Alder Lake models, as the multi-core scores in Cinebench R20 are rumored to be at least 800 points higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X.

