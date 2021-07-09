Deal | Last year's top-of-the-line Aorus 15G YC on sale for $2069 USD with Advanced Optimus, 10th gen Core i7, GeForce RTX 3080, 32 GB RAM, and 240 Hz 1080p display

Newegg is currently hosting a sale on the Gigabyte Aorus 15G YC gaming laptop for $230 USD off the original launch price. Users can take an additional $200 off with a direct-to-Gigabyte mail-in-rebate. This particular configuration launched about a year ago alongside the 10th gen Intel Comet Lake-H Core i7-10870H CPU, but it still comes with the latest GeForce RTX 3080 graphics to be one of the fastest gaming laptops in its ultrathin category. We suspect that the retailer is having the sale in order to get rid of stock and make room for the newer Aorus models equipped with even faster 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs.