Members of PCC’s Board of Trustees show continued support of PCC President, Dr. Pamela G. Senegal
Featured as an ad in The Courier-Times (Ad paid for by Board of Trustee members. No state funds were used.) The Piedmont Community College (PCC) Board of Trustees is confident that an exemplary college president is key to ensuring the viability and success of the college and therefore strongly supports the leadership of Dr. Pamela Senegal and appreciates her dedication and commitment to PCC and the community.www.piedmontcc.edu
Comments / 1