Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roxboro, NC

Members of PCC’s Board of Trustees show continued support of PCC President, Dr. Pamela G. Senegal

piedmontcc.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured as an ad in The Courier-Times (Ad paid for by Board of Trustee members. No state funds were used.) The Piedmont Community College (PCC) Board of Trustees is confident that an exemplary college president is key to ensuring the viability and success of the college and therefore strongly supports the leadership of Dr. Pamela Senegal and appreciates her dedication and commitment to PCC and the community.

www.piedmontcc.edu

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
County
Person County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcc#Board Of Trustees#Piedmont College#The Courier Times#Pcc Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 1

Community Policy