AYA to offer free AYA NEO upgrade kits for early adopters

Ensure you can pump your car tires on the go with the Baseus Tire Inflator portable air compressor. Unlike typical inflators, this car accessory actually fits in your pocket or backpack thanks to its compact design. It’s also cordless and features 2 high-capacity 2,000 mAh batteries. So you can rely on it in an emergency. In fact, you can charge the batteries with the included Micro USB to USB-C cable. What’s more, an LED digital display displays your car’s tire pressure with just a touch. And, in dark situations, the bright LED light at the top of the device illuminates the space in front of you. Moreover, this tire inflator comes with 3 additional nozzles. These nozzles let the device adapt to various inflating needs like basketballs, air beds, bicycle tires, and more. Finally, you won’t have to worry about accidentally running out of batteries with the automatic shut-off function.