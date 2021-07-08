Cancel
AYA to offer free AYA NEO upgrade kits for early adopters

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAYA has promised to deliver free upgrade kits to those who have already received their AYA NEO console. The upgrade kits will include a new shell, display, buttons and cooling module, among other parts. Last month, AYA outlined it plans for altering the AYA NEO, its first handheld console. Now,...

www.notebookcheck.net

#Aya#Neo#Left And Right#The Aya Neo#Indiegogo#Shell#Analogue#Abxy#Linear
