Ascot discovers Premier copper-silver zone

By Shane Lasley
miningnewsnorth.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscot Resources Ltd. July 8 announced the discovery of new high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization west of the main deposit on the company's Premier project near the town of Stewart, at the southern tip of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. A planned 25,000-meter drill program at Premier got underway in...

