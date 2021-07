Your toolbox EDC doesn’t need to be prestigious, it just needs to be handy. At some point or another, your tool bag or box becomes unmanageable. A system that’s well-suited for everything is made, more tools are added, and then you find yourself in the middle of a scrapyard on a hot July day, facing the reality that you need to carry those tools and not-so-shiny new parts back to your truck. I’ve been there, cursing myself the whole way home. Why? Because I didn’t need half of the tools I brought with me.