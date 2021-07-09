Cancel
Skeena finds more high-grade gold at Snip

By Shane Lasley
miningnewsnorth.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkeena Resources Ltd. July 7 reported that as much as 110.22 grams per metric ton gold over 4.41 meters was encountered in new veins during the phase-3 drilling at Snip, home to a historic high-grade underground mine in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. According to a 2020 calculation, Snip hosts 539,000...

