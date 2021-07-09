Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers' Owner Steve Ballmer Becomes 9th Person to Accumulate $100B Net Worth

By Joey Linn
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jnFs_0argNIU100

On Wednesday afternoon, Scott Carpenter of Bloomberg Wealth reported that LA Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer has become the world's 9th person to reach $100B net worth. Ballmer joined Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Warren Buffet as the only members of this exclusive club.

Ballmer's wealth has reportedly grown by $20.1B in the last year, and by nearly $59B since purchasing the LA Clippers back in 2014. Much like Ballmer's financial growth since purchasing the Clippers, the team has also been on the ascension since Ballmer took over as chairman.

In the 44 years between their inception in Buffalo and Donald Sterling's last day as owner, the LA Clippers franchise had just 9 winning seasons, and made the playoffs just 10 times. In the seven seasons under Steve Ballmer, the Clippers have made the playoffs six times, and finished over .500 every single season. There has been a tangible difference in not only the team's performance, but their reputation around the league. For the first time in the franchise's dark history, the Clippers have established themselves as a desirable free agent destination for superstars such as Kawhi Leonard. Ballmer's arrival has nearly everything to do with this reality.

In a recent report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Clippers' guard Patrick Beverley expressed interest in signing a contract extension with the Clippers, citing his affinity for Steve Ballmer as a contributing factor to that desire. For a franchise who historically suffered from players' lack of a desire to play for Donald Sterling, having the contrary in Steve Ballmer should certainly be appreciated amongst the fanbase.

Comments / 3

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
230
Followers
406
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Page
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Scott Carpenter
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Bloomberg Wealth#La Clippers#The La Clippers#Hoopshype
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSFortune

Steve Ballmer joins the $100 billion net worth club

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. One of the world’s most exclusive clubs just got a new member, with a second aspirant knocking on the door. Steve Ballmer, the former chief executive officer of Microsoft, has a net worth of more...
Posted by
Crosscut

Want ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer’s low tax rate? Buy a sports team

At a concession stand at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Adelaide Avila was pingponging between pouring beers, wiping down counters and taking out the trash. Her Los Angeles Lakers were playing their hometown rival, the Clippers, but Avila was working too hard to follow the March 2019 game. When she...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

While the NBA off-season is frequently filled with hypothetical trade proposals, certain teams have their names attached to these mock deals more often than others. With the LA Clippers still in pursuit of their first NBA championship, and still being without a true point guard by many people's standards, they are certainly amongst the primary teams mentioned whenever a marquee point guard becomes available.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
California StatePosted by
Woods Hoops

The Paul George Slander is WORSE Than You Think...

Paul George… One of the most interesting players to follow not only in the past year but since he entered the league with the Indiana Pacers. It was clear that shortly after joining the NBA Paul George was destined to be a star… And then, well, they unfortunately happened. Paul George went from on his way to being a top 10 player in the league to out with a devastating injury. But despite all this, Paul George came back, and although it took some time he regained his title as at least a star player, and after a failed playoff run with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony PG13 was traded to the Clippers to form a new dynamic duo with Kawhi who picked out Paul George to be his guy. Since then, well things have not exactly been great for George… It was clear that the Clippers didn’t have the roster and personnel to win at the highest level and didn’t even get to play the Lakers in the conference finals because George and Kawhi choked a 3-1 lead… And that’s where the Paul Geroge slander began… First, it was way off p, then pg 13%, and the names go on and on… in fact, there was just a new one made this week, I introduce to you push off p. But despite everything that PG has had to overcome in his career so far, he still gets hate every night. But what if there was a way he could put an end to it for good, and no, it’s not the obvious win a chip this year… Today, we have to talk about Paul George, and specifically how this man went from a superstar to one of the most hated players by the fans, as well as what this man can do to shut everyone up for good… because despite his huge game the other night people are still trash-talking PG.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

What is Rich Paul’s net worth?

FOUNDER of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul, sparked dating rumors with Adele. Adele was spotted in attendance at Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs with Rich Paul and fans instantly started questioning if the two are dating. What is Rich Paul's net worth?. Being a sports agent can be...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Scenario For The New York Knicks: Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

The New York Knicks are a team that has made it back to the playoffs this season due to the breakout season of All-Star Julius Randle and the coaching of Tom Thibodeau. There is no question that with that achievement, the Knicks have become a solid team that could be of interest to stars as a destination.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George MVP Odds Increase in Wake of Kawhi Leonard's Surgery

In the wake of Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery, Paul George’s MVP betting odds have shifted. Per DraftKings Sports Book, George is currently sitting at +3500 as of Wednesday afternoon, the fifteenth most-likely 2021-22 MVP. Mavericks star Luka Doncic currently sits as the betting favorite at +400. Leonard is nowhere to be found as a betting option.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: DeMar DeRozan to the Clippers

As the NBA off-season begins, so do hypothetical trades from across the NBA world. One of the latest proposals for the LA Clippers came from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley. Buckley suggests that the Clippers trade Ivica Zubac & Luke Kennard for DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade. In Buckley's suggestion, he...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors emerge as a top suitor for Damian Lillard

As unlikely as it seems, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as a top-three team to acquire Damian Lillard this summer. While they certainly have an elite trade package ready to offer — it is unclear how realistic this pipe dream actually is. Nevertheless, BetOnline has the Warriors as the...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard's Knee Injury Finally Revealed - Out With Surgery

Kawhi Leonard's mysterious knee injury has finally been revealed. The LA Clippers have announced Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL, and underwent successful surgery. The Clippers have announced there is no timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return. Leonard's injury has been as mysterious on the inside, as it's looked on the...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bruce Jenkins: Should the Warriors trade for Damian Lillard? A debate for the ages

Jul. 18—Here's a test for anyone who loves the grand theater of NBA basketball:. Since the Warriors launched their dynastic run with the 2015 championship, who were the outside shooters who had you grabbing your head in disbelief, leaping out of your chair and shouting in pure amazement as the show escalated into fantasy? Perhaps you recall your words exactly.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Bucks' forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health protocol

PHOENIX (AP) — In the most important games of this NBA season, COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt. The Milwaukee Bucks will be without reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol before Game 5 of the finals on Saturday. The NBA also announced that Sean Wright wouldn't be able to officiate due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Which Draft Prospects are the LA Clippers Looking at?

For the first time since 2019, the LA Clippers will have their own first round draft pick. The Clippers' front office has been aggressive on draft night in previous years, often looking to buy a first round pick, but this year the 25th pick in the draft already belongs to them.

Comments / 3

Community Policy