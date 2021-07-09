Clippers' Owner Steve Ballmer Becomes 9th Person to Accumulate $100B Net Worth

On Wednesday afternoon, Scott Carpenter of Bloomberg Wealth reported that LA Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer has become the world's 9th person to reach $100B net worth. Ballmer joined Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Warren Buffet as the only members of this exclusive club.

Ballmer's wealth has reportedly grown by $20.1B in the last year, and by nearly $59B since purchasing the LA Clippers back in 2014. Much like Ballmer's financial growth since purchasing the Clippers, the team has also been on the ascension since Ballmer took over as chairman.

In the 44 years between their inception in Buffalo and Donald Sterling's last day as owner, the LA Clippers franchise had just 9 winning seasons, and made the playoffs just 10 times. In the seven seasons under Steve Ballmer, the Clippers have made the playoffs six times, and finished over .500 every single season. There has been a tangible difference in not only the team's performance, but their reputation around the league. For the first time in the franchise's dark history, the Clippers have established themselves as a desirable free agent destination for superstars such as Kawhi Leonard. Ballmer's arrival has nearly everything to do with this reality.

In a recent report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Clippers' guard Patrick Beverley expressed interest in signing a contract extension with the Clippers, citing his affinity for Steve Ballmer as a contributing factor to that desire. For a franchise who historically suffered from players' lack of a desire to play for Donald Sterling, having the contrary in Steve Ballmer should certainly be appreciated amongst the fanbase.