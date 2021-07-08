Teck leads 2021 zinc exploration at Lik

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) and Canter Capital Corp. (a private B corporation) have executed a formal agreement whereby Canter holds the exclusive right to earn a 60% interest in EPL's 100%-owned Schott's Lake copper-zinc project by completing $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, making $500,000 in cash payments and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to Eagle Plains over a four year period. A 2% NSR is reserved for Eagle Plains, which may be reduced to 1% upon payment by Canter of $1M. The claims cover an area of 2,160ha located in northeastern Saskatchewan, 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Access to the property is gained via winter road and/or float plane.
