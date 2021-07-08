Cancel
Teck leads 2021 zinc exploration at Lik

By Shane Lasley
miningnewsnorth.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolitario Zinc Corp. July 8 reported that an exploration program led by Teck Resources Ltd. is now underway at Lik, a high-grade zinc project about 14 miles northwest of Teck's Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska. Solitario acquired a 50% interest in Lik through the buyout of Zazu Metals Corp....

