Teck leads 2021 zinc exploration at Lik

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce final results from 733 metres of a 5,158-metre infill drill program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Infill Drill Program') (Exhibit A). The final drill holes tested the margins of the potential open pit shells and encountered mineralization that may broaden the preliminary pit at its margins. With the final drill results received, the Company will finalize geological and resource modelling, pit design and financial analysis of the deposit, which will leverage the Pine Cove Mill and Tailings Facility approximately three kilometres to the west along established road networks.